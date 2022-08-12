Detroit a potential landing spot for Draymond Green?

In turn, they could be forced to consider sign-and-trade deals involving one or more of their top stars. And with Green reportedly eyeing a max contract next year, Golden State may choose to draw their line in the sand. And according to an Eastern Conference executive who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Detroit Pistons could be a potential landing spot for Green.

Source: Jack Simone @ Heavy.com

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype