Detroit plays Memphis after Flynn's 50-point outing

Detroit Pistons (13-63, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-50, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits the Memphis Grizzlies after Malachi Flynn scored 50 points in the Pistons' 121-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Grizzlies have gone 8-28 at home. Memphis ranks last in the Western Conference scoring 11.6 fast break points per game.

The Pistons have gone 6-31 away from home. Detroit is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 43.8 rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 11.7.

The Grizzlies score 106.0 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 119.4 the Pistons allow. The Pistons average 110.6 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 112.9 the Grizzlies allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on April 1 the Grizzlies won 110-108 led by 40 points from Jaren Jackson Jr., while Cade Cunningham scored 36 points for the Pistons.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Grizzlies. Gregory Jackson is averaging 17.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaden Ivey is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Pistons. Flynn is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 107.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 100.8 points, 42.4 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr.: out (knee), John Konchar: out (heel), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Desmond Bane: out (back), Derrick Rose: out (back), Ziaire Williams: out (hip), Yuta Watanabe: out (personal).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (knee), Stanley Umude: out for season (ankle), Ausar Thompson: out for season (illness), Isaiah Stewart: out for season (hamstring), Simone Fontecchio: out (toe), Quentin Grimes: out for season (knee), Taj Gibson: out (hamstring).

