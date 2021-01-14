Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards on Friday at LCA postponed due to COVID protocols

The Detroit Pistons' home game against the Washington Wizards on Friday has been postponed, the league announced on Wednesday.

The announcement came after the Wizards had their game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday postponed due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols. Washington lacks the required eight players needed to play.

It's the first postponement of the season for Detroit, and more could follow. The NBA is currently managing an outbreak, as 16 players have tested positive for the virus since Jan. 6. To date, no Pistons have tested positive or missed games due to contact tracing since the season started three weeks ago.

Friday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors has also been postponed, as the Suns undergo similar contact tracing.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons game against Washington Wizards on Friday postponed