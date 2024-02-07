Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings injury report, lineups: Will Cade Cunningham play?

The Detroit Pistons play their final game before Thursday's 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline.

The NBA-worst Pistons on Wednesday visit the playoff contending Sacramento Kings to begin a five-game western road trip in the lead-up to next week's All-Star break.

Sacramento is fifth in the Western Conference, four games back of fourth place, and boasts a dynamic duo of De'Aaron Fox (27.3 points per game) and Domantas Sabonis (19.7 pts, 13.1 reb, 8.2 ast), though both were left off the West's All-Star roster. Yet the Kings are surprisingly in the middle of the NBA in both offensive and defensive rating.

Just one month ago in Detroit, the Pistons opened a 20-point cushion on the Kings, thanks to a 47-29 first quarter, only to blow the entire lead in the second quarter and then get blown out in the fourth in a 131-110 loss. Sabonis dominated with 37 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, Keegan Murray poured in 32 points and Fox collected 26 points. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 26 points.

Up next for the Pistons is a visit Thursday night to Portland to complete the back-to-back.

Here's what you need to know about today's Pistons vs. Kings game, TV and streaming info, the injury report and projected starting lineups.

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings start time today

Matchup: Pistons (6-43) vs. Kings (29-20).

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Time: 10 p.m. ET.

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

• Box score

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM 97.1 (Pistons radio affiliates).

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Detroit Pistons injury report vs. Sacramento Kings

Isaiah Stewart is still sidelined with a left ankle sprain. Cade Cunningham (left knee management) is listed as questionable, as is Bojan Bogdanovic (left calf soreness).

The Kings are to be determined.

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings starting lineups

Pistons: G Cade Cunningham, G Jaden Ivey, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Kevin Knox II, C Jalen Duren.

Kings: G De'Aaron Fox, G Kevin Huerter, F Harrison Barnes, F Keegan Murray, C Domantas Sabonis.

Detroit Pistons uniform, jersey vs. Sacramento Kings

The Pistons will wear their traditional road Association Edition white jerseys and shorts, with red and blue trim.

The Kings are sporting their Icon Edition black, purple and white uniform.

