Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks injury report, lineups: Giannis Antetokounmpo to play

Bucks guard Damian Lillard drives for the basket against Pistons guard Ausar Thompson in the third quarter of the Pistons' 146-114 loss on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Milwaukee.

The Detroit Pistons continue their six-game homestand and begin in the official second half of the season with a matchup against their Central Division brethren Milwaukee Bucks.

The Pistons, after winning four games in the first half of the season and setting the all-time in-season record of 28 consecutive losses, must win at least six games in the second half to avoid tying the all-time worst record of 9-73.

The Bucks, second in the Eastern Conference standings, are on pace to win 56 games, which would be the sixth straight season winning at least 62% of their games or 50-plus wins. They were blown out 135-95 in Cleveland on Wednesday, though Giannis Antetokounmpo did not suit up.

The Bucks won the first two meetings this season, both in Milwaukee: 120-118 on Nov. 8, and 146-114 on Dec. 16, behind a dominant Damian Lillard (33 points) and Bobby Portis (31 points). This will be Lillard's first visit to Little Caesars Arena as a Buck.

The Pistons and Bucks rematch Monday night right back here in Detroit.

Here's what you need to know about this Pistons vs. Bucks game, TV and streaming info, the injury report and projected starting lineups.

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks start time today

Matchup: Pistons (4-37) vs. Bucks (28-13).

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20.

Time: 3 p.m. ET.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

• Box score

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM 97.1 (Pistons radio affiliates).

Detroit Pistons injury report vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Cade Cunningham (left knee strain) will miss his sixth straight game tonight and seventh straight game Monday, but has been cleared to resume basketball activities and could return Wednesday vs. Charlotte. Monte Morris (right quad strain) remains out, having yet to play a game this season, though he is said to be nearing his Pistons debut. Isaiah Stewart (left ankle sprain) is out.

The Bucks list Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable to play with a right shoulder contusion.

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks projected starting lineups

Pistons: G Killian Hayes, G Jaden Ivey, F Bojan Bogdanovic, PF Kevin Knox II, C Jalen Duren.

Bucks: G Damian Lillard, G Malik Beasley, F Khris Middleton, PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez.

Lineups subject to change.

Pistons uniform, jersey vs. Bucks

The Pistons will wear their blue Icon Edition uniform with red trim.

The Bucks will be in their white Association Edition uniform, with dark green trim.

