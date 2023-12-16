Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Time, TV and more for game vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

What in the world did the Detroit Pistons do to piss off the NBA schedule makers?

Sure, when you've lost over 20 straight games, there really aren't any easy matchups, but back-to-back games against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are then followed by a game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks? On the second leg of a back-to-back? That's just cruel!

All jokes aside, the Pistons' schedule has done them no favors as of late as they've desperately tried to end their record-breaking losing streak. Thankfully for the Pistons, after facing Giannis they'll get a couple of reasonably winnable games against the underachieving Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz followed by a home-and-home with the Brooklyn Nets.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks and reacts in front of Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart during the second half at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 8, 2023 in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo was given a technical foul for his "taunting" reaction.

Anyways, back to the Bucks game, the Pistons will be up against many of the same problems the 76ers presented in the two games prior. Antetokounmpo and Embiid are arguably the two most dominant interior forces in the entire NBA (I still see you LeBron) and the Pistons are very shorthanded at the center spot right now.

Yes, I know what you're thinking, how is that possible when it feels like half the team are centers? But with second-year big man Jalen Duren down with a long-term ankle injury and James Wiseman still strugglingly mightily to make an impact, especially on the defensive end, teams are liable to attack Isaiah Stewart right out of the gate to try and get him in foul trouble. Embiid displayed a masterclass in this Wednesday when he shot nine free throws in the first quarter. Good luck coming back from that, especially when you're a team that struggles to take care of the ball.

Maybe the best thing the Pistons have going for them is they showed earlier this year they're capable of playing with the Bucks. Way back when the Pistons losing streak was at just a measly five games, they played the Bucks right down to the end of the game, narrowly losing, 120-118, in a game where Marcus Sasser went nuclear, scoring 26 points.

They'll need a similar hot shooting performance, whether that be Sasser or someone else, if they want a chance at taking down the Bucks.

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks start time today

Matchup: Pistons (2-23) vs. Bucks (17-7).

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16.

Time: 6 p.m. ET.

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

• Box score

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM 97.1 (Pistons radio affiliates).

Detroit Pistons injury report vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Pistons are without starting center Jalen Duren for another week at least with a left ankle sprain. Point guard Monte Morris (right quad strain) remains out into January. Backup center Marvin Bagley III (lower back) hasn't played since Dec. 8 against the Orlando Magic and there hasn't been any word if he'll be able to suit up against the Bucks.

Bucks coach Adrian Griffin also told reporters that Khris Middleton will NOT play tomorrow against the Pistons, which is the front end of back-to-back.



Griffin added that they expect Middleton to play on Sunday against the Rockets though. https://t.co/NInp1VBJCP — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) December 15, 2023

The Bucks, meanwhile, will be without shooting guard Khris Middleton on Saturday with it being the front end of a back-to-back but is expected to be back Sunday when they play the Rockets. Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said Friday Antetokounmpo "was feeling a little bit under the weather" but he thinks he'll be able to play Saturday against the Pistons.

Pistons vs. Bucks projected starting lineups

Pistons: G Killian Hayes, G Cade Cunningham, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Ausar Thompson, C Isaiah Stewart.

Bucks: G Damian Lillard, G Malik Beasley, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, F Bobby Portis/or Pat Connaughton, C Brook Lopez.

Lineups subject to change.

Pistons uniform, jersey vs. Bucks

Despite being on the road, the Pistons are set to wear their traditional home white jerseys when they face Giannis and the Bucks. The Pistons have worn the white jerseys just six times this season as they've been showing off their new black City Edition jerseys.

The Bucks are set to wear their dark green Icon Edition jerseys with "Milwaukee" written across the chest in white and cream edging.

