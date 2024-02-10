Detroit Pistons vs. L.A. Clippers injury report, lineups: Will Cade Cunningham play?

The new-look Detroit Pistons on Saturday afternoon try to continue their sudden winning ways on this West Coast road trip when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

The NBA-worst 8-43 Pistons have won two straight to open the trek west, winning in Sacramento on Wednesday and at Portland in overtime on Thursday, fueled in part by a halftime jolt from Cade Cunningham.

They face a stiff test against the Clippers, who are a game out of the top spot in the Western Conference. They are led by Kawhi Leonard (24.2 points per game), Paul George (22.3 ppg) and James Harden (17.4 ppg), with Norman Powell (13.6 ppg) and Russell Westbrook (11.3 ppg) providing pop off the bench. The first four are each shooting better than 40% from 3-point range.

The two teams met Feb. 2 in Detroit, a 136-125 blowout win for the Clippers, led by Leonard's 33 points (12-for-17 shooting) and 23 points from Westbrook. Jaden Ivey poured in 28 points for the Pistons and Marcus Sasser collected 21 points off the bench in a game they started two players now off the roster (Bojan Bogdanovic, Kevin Knox II) and three bench players now gone (Alec Burks, Danilo Gallinari, Monte Morris).

TUNE IN: Watch Pistons-Clippers on Fubo (free trial)

The Pistons could see the debut from one of their newest team members in forward Simone Fontecchio, but fellow key acquisition Quentin Grimes is out, as the shorthanded Pistons are huge underdogs vs. the well-rested Clippers.

Up next for the Pistons: They remain to face the other L.A. team ... the Lakers, on Tuesday night. The Pistons then play in Phoenix on Wednesday before entering the All-Star break.

Here's what you need to know about today's Pistons vs. Clippers game, TV and streaming info, the injury report and projected starting lineups.

TRENDING: All signs point to Tobias Harris as Pistons big offseason prize in free agency

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers start time today

Matchup: Pistons (8-43) vs. Clippers (34-16).

Date: Saturday, Feb. 10.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET.

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.

Betting line: Clippers by 16½ points (how to bet and get sign up bonuses).

• Box score

[ MUST WATCH: Trade deadline reaction show, below. Make "The Pistons Pulse" your go-to Detroit Pistons podcast, listen available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple, Spotify). ]

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WWJ-AM 950 (Pistons radio affiliates).

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

If you do not have Bally Sports Detroit, you can sign up for Fubo with a free trial to watch the Pistons all season.

Detroit Pistons injury report vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Pistons could be down a bunch of players once again. Isaiah Stewart should be close but remains out with a left ankle sprain. Cade Cunningham (left knee) and Ausar Thompson (left ankle) are both listed probable to play. All three players remaining from the Knicks deal are out (Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn), but Troy Brown Jr. and Shake Milton are questionable (trade pending).

The Clippers enter fully healthy, having last played Wednesday a loss at home to New Orleans, in their first game back off a 6-1 eastern road trip.

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers starting lineups

Pistons: G Cade Cunningham, G Jaden Ivey, F Ausar Thompson, F Mike Muscala, C Jalen Duren.

Clippers: G James Harden, G Terance Mann, F Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, C Ivica Zubac.

THE FUTURE: Pistons trades should answer critical question: Can Cunningham and Ivey co-exist?

Detroit Pistons uniform, jersey vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Pistons will go back to their traditional road Association Edition white jerseys and shorts, with red and blue trim, which they wore in the Wednesday win over the Kings.

The Clippers are wearing their black Statement Edition uniform, with a sleek scripted "Los Angeles" across the chest.

Live updates

Follow updates through our curated list.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons game today vs. L.A. Clippers: Injury report, lineups