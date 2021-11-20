Detroit Pistons rally, but fall to Golden State Warriors, 105-102: Game thread replay

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV channel: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Pistons radio affiliates).

Game notes: Friday night's contest marks the first time Pistons and Warriors have met this season. Golden State has won three out of the past four meetings, including a sweep of Detroit in the 2020-21 season. But it won't be the full roster of red-hot Warriors they'll face tonight. Of course, Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are hurt, but Stephen Curry (hip), Draymond Green, Otto Porter and Andre Iguodala will all miss Friday's game.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons lose to Golden State, 105-102: Game thread replay