Report: Hawks, others in trade talks with Pistons for Andre Drummond

The Detroit Pistons are apparently seriously considering dealing away star center Andre Drummond ahead of the trade deadline next month.

The Pistons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, have “escalating discussions” with several teams in the league for a trade for Drummond, including with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks, per the report, have talked about a trade package that includes a 2020 first round draft pick, among other things. That deal is now more likely to get done before the Feb. 6 deadline, though nothing is imminent.

Drummond has averaged 17.6 points and a league-high 15.8 rebounds this season with the Pistons, his eighth in the league since Detroit selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in 2012. The two-time All-Star is in the fourth year of a five-year, $127 million deal with Detroit, though is expected to turn down his $29 million option for next season and become a free agent, per Wojnarowski.

The move to deal Drummond is in line with Pistons owner Tom Gores’ comments earlier this week if he was fine with rebuilding the franchise and making plays for younger talent — as the Pistons are just 12-23 and near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings yet again. A deal to ditch Drummond before he voluntarily becomes a free agent would ensure that Detroit would benefit from his departure.

“We probably have to take some chances with some of the young guys, but absolutely,” Gores said, via the Detroit Free Press. “That’s what we’re aspiring to — something bigger than what we’ve been doing, but I haven’t lost faith in what [Pistons coach Dwane Casey] is doing and how we’re developing the players and our future.”

When asked specifically about Drummond, though, Gores was less specific.

“Andre’s going to have to make his choice,” Gores said, via the Free Press. “Andre’s a great player, so we’ll just see. All these things are unknown.”

