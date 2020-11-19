Detroit Pistons trade for No. 16 pick in 2020 NBA draft, Trevor Ariza from Houston Rockets

Nearly an hour before the start of the 2020 NBA draft, the Detroit Pistons made a trade to acquire a second first-round pick in Wednesday's draft.

The Pistons are acquiring veteran forward Trevor Ariza and the No. 16 pick from the Houston Rockets for a future first-round pick, ESPN reported. The Rockets acquired the pick from Phoenix in Monday's trade of Robert Covington.

The Pistons also have the No. 7 pick.

The Pistons take on Ariza's contract. He's due $12.8 million this season, but only $1.8 million is guaranteed, so the Pistons can waive him without crushing their cap space.

Before the deal, the Pistons were projected to enter free agency with around $30 million in cap space. The free agency negotiation period begins Friday at 6 p.m.

Ariza, 35, has been a mainstay "3-and-D" player, winning two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009.

AT NO. 7: Should Pistons draft for fit, upside or impact? Here's a pick for all three

FINAL MOCK DRAFT: Pistons stick with Killian Hayes with 7th pick

CATCH UP: Pistons in 2020 NBA draft: Here's everything you need to know

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza, left.

The deal gives the Rockets extra salary cap freedom and allows them to use their mid-level exception in free agency.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons trade for No. 16 pick in 2020 NBA draft, Trevor Ariza