Detroit Pistons trade Mason Plumlee and swap 2nd-round picks to open cap space

It's 2021 NBA draft night, and Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has already made a trade before making the first selection Thursday night.

In a move to clear cap space, the Pistons are dealing center Mason Plumlee and the No. 37 pick to Charlotte for the No. 57 pick, a source confirmed to the Free Press. The person requested anonymity because the deal is not official.

Plumlee signed a three-year worth $24.7 million in free agency last November and had a nice season with the Pistons. He started all 56 games he played in at center, averaging 10.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee dunks against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Little Caesars Arena, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

Plumlee, 31, has two years and $16.6 million left on the deal, including $8.1 million for next season.

The move opens up the starting role to Isaiah Stewart, the No. 16 overall pick in last year's draft who made the All-Rookie second team. He averaged 7.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks, and led all rookies in offensive rebounds per game (2.3).

Be on the lookout, as this move telegraphs another deal might be in the works, whether it comes on draft night or next week, as free agency begins Monday night.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news of the trade.

