Detroit Pistons trade for Kings' Marvin Bagley III in multi-team deal

Trader Troy has struck again.

Detroit Pistons second-year general manager Troy Weaver made a trade Thursday, acquiring Marvin Bagley III from the Sacramento Kings ahead of the 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline.

The deal is part of a seven-player, four-team trade, with the Pistons sending out Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles to the Kings, along with multiple second-round picks to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Free Press has confirmed. The Pistons are trading the lower pick between Golden State and Cleveland's second-rounder in 2023, and Sacramento's second-rounder in 2024.

Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Clippers are also involved in the trade, with Donte DiVincenzo going to the Kings and Serge Ibaka going to the Bucks.

The full trade, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, which leaves the Pistons with an open roster spot:

Kings: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson.

Bucks: Serge Ibaka, two future second-round picks, cash.

Clippers: Rodney Hood, Semi Ojele.

Pistons: Marvin Bagley Jr. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

Bagley was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2017 recruiting class and was drafted No. 2 overall out of Duke in a stacked 2018 NBA draft, ahead of Luka Doncic (No. 3), Jaren Jackson Jr. (No. 4) and Trae Young (No. 5).

Bagley, who turns 23 in March, will be a restricted free agent after this season — meaning the Pistons can match any offer he receives from another team — and had been linked to the Pistons in rumors for weeks.

A 6-foot-11 power forward who can also play center, Bagley, in his fourth season, has been a huge disappointment in Sacramento and has been in and out of the rotation and oft-injured. He is averaging a career low 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in a career low 21.9 minutes per game this season over 30 appearances (17 starts). He's shooting a career low 46.3% overall and 24.2% on 3-pointers (2.1 attempts per game), but brings athleticism to a Pistons team (12-42, worst in the NBA) that lacks it in the frontcourt.

In 148 career games with the Kings (69 starts), he averaged 13.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.3 turnovers in 24.8 minutes. His shooting splits are 49.4% overall, 29.9% on 3s (1.9 attempts per game) and 67.1% on free throws (3.2 attempts).

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III drives in against Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder in Sacramento, Jan. 19, 2022.

Jackson, a Detroit native, was in his second year with the Pistons on an expiring deal after signing for $9.8 million. He was traded on his 25th birthday Thursday. An athletic wing, the former No. 4 pick in the 2017 draft averaged 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 39 games this season, but saw his minutes dwindle as the season progressed, passed in the rotation by Hamidou Diallo. Jackson was playing 18.1 minutes per game this season, down from 25.2 minutes last season in 62 appearances. But he's a career 29.4% shooter from 3-point range.

Lyles, 26, was having a solid season off the bench, averaging a career-best 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds this season in 51 games. He has a team option for $2.6 million next season.

The Pistons do not control any of their own second-round picks until 2028, and now have four from other teams through 2027: Brooklyn's in 2022, more favorable of Washington or Memphis in 2024, more favorable from Golden State or Washington in 2025, Brooklyn's in 2027. The Pistons also cannot trade a first-round pick until the draft in June.

It's the 12th trade the Pistons have completed under Weaver since he took over in June, 2020 and the first since September, when he dealt Sekou Doumbouya and Jahlil Okafor to Brooklyn for four second-round picks, cash and DeAndre Jordan.

The Pistons host Memphis on Thursday and Charlotte on Friday.

Free Press sports writer Omari Sankofa II contributed to this report.

