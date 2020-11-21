Detroit Pistons send Trevor Ariza to Oklahoma City, receive Delon Wright in 3-team trade

The Detroit Pistons' active start to free agency spilled into Saturday morning.

The Pistons are receiving backup Dallas Mavericks point guard Delon Wright as part of a three-team deal that will send Trevor Ariza to Oklahoma City, according to ESPN.

Oklahoma City is trading James Johnson to the Mavericks as part of the deal. In addition to Ariza, the Thunder are receiving Dallas forward Justin Jackson and an undisclosed draft pick.

Dallas Mavericks guard Delon Wright in action vs. the Utah Jazz, Feb. 10, 2020 in Dallas.

The Pistons acquired Ariza on Wednesday night in a trade that also gave them the No. 16 pick in the draft, which they used to select Washington center Isaiah Stewart.

Wright, 27, averaged 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for Dallas last season. He appeared in 73 games, starting five.

The trade was a nightcap on an active Friday for the Pistons, who added four players in free agency in forwards Jerami Grant and Josh Jackson and centers Mason Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor.

