Detroit Pistons schedule for NBA in-season tournament 2023 starts vs. Sixers on Nov. 10

The NBA announced its inaugural in-season tournament schedule Tuesday, officially putting four 2023-24 Detroit Pistons games on the radar.

The Pistons, who were placed in a group with the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers during a tournament drawing in July, will play each team in designated "Group Play" games in November. They'll host the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 10 (7 p.m.) and Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 14 (7 p.m.), before hitting the road for games against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 17 (7:30 p.m.) and Indiana Pacers on Nov. 24 (8 p.m.).

For the opening "Group Play" round, all 30 NBA teams were divided into groups of five — three in each conference. Every team will play one game against each opponent in its group, with two taking place at home and two on the road. The games will be played on "Tournament Nights," which will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays from Nov. 3 through Nov. 28.

More: Ausar Thompson's athletic skills dazzled former longtime NBA player: 'It's rare'

6 group winners.

1 wild card per conference.



Which 8 teams do YOU have advancing out of Group Play in the NBA In-Season Tournament?



Schedule drops on ESPN's NBA Today at 3pm/et! pic.twitter.com/lkPVXWzRFM — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2023

The knockout rounds, which take place in December, will feature eight teams — the six best teams from each group and two "wild card" teams, which will be one remaining team from each conference that finished with the best "Group Play" record. If two or more teams tie during Group Play, a series of tiebreakers will be held based on point differential, total points scored and more. The single-elimination knockout round will feature four quarterfinal games on Dec. 4 and 5, the neutral-site Semifinals on Dec. 7 and Championship on Dec. 9, which will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic drives for a shot against 76ers forward Tobias Harris, center, and center Joel Embiid, right, during the first quarter on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia.

With the exception of the championship round, every In-Season Tournament game will also count as a regular season game. Teams that fall short of qualifying for the Knockout Rounds will each play two regular season games on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8. The four teams that lose in the Quarterfinals will also each play a regular season game on Dec. 8.

There's a prize pool — every player on a team that qualifies for the Knockout Rounds will win money. Players on the championship team will win $500,000 each, with the losing championship team receiving $200,000 each. Players who lose in the semifinals will receive $100,000, and the semifinal losers will receive $50,000. The winning team will also receive the NBA Cup trophy, and there will be an In-Season Tournament MVP and an all-tournament team.

The Pistons' full 2023-24 schedule is slowly coming into focus. They will host the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game on Oct. 8 before travelling across the border to Montreal for a preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 12.

Contact Omari Sankofa II at osankofa@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @omarisankofa.

Catch "The Pistons Pulse" draft reaction Friday morning live on YouTube or on demand later in the day wherever you listen to podcasts. Catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons schedule for NBA in-season tournament 2023