Detroit Pistons ride reserves Alec Burks, Jaden Ivey to first win, 111-99, over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Detroit Pistons, for the second game in a row, threatened to pull defeat from the jaws of victory with a list of unforced errors. This time, they didn't succeed.

The Pistons picked up their first win of the season, defeating the Charlotte Hornets, 111-99, on the road. They were led by Alec Burks, who provided 24 points off the bench on a night the young players created a lot of stress for head coach Monty Williams in his second regular-season game with the franchise. Burks used his usual bag of tricks to get to the line frequently, and finished 9-for-10 on free throws and 5-for-10 overall.

They also got strong bench contributions from Jaden Ivey (18 points, 8-for-14) and Marvin Bagley III (14 points). Jalen Duren tallied his second double-double in as many games with 14 points and 17 rebounds, Isaiah Stewart had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Ausar Thompson had a well-rounded game with six points, six assists and 12 rebounds.

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) makes a dunk against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Hornets guard Terry Rozier (20 points) heated up in the fourth, scoring eight straight points to cut Detroit's lead to three, 94-91, midway through the quarter. But the Pistons (1-1) finished strong, using a 12-2 run to take a 13-point lead with just over two minutes remaining. Stewart scored 10 points and hit two 3-pointers in the final quarter, and Thompson grabbed two huge offensive rebounds late.

Detroit committed 24 turnovers, off which the Hornets scored 26 points. Cunningham and Duren committed five each, and Stewart had four. Through two games, the Pistons have a whopping 40 turnovers.

It was a tough night for Cunningham after a strong opener, as he fouled out late in the fourth to finish with 12 points and six assists on 4-for-13 shooting.

Turnover issues persist

The Pistons lost a winnable game on Wednesday, largely because of their struggles with the ball. Of their 16 turnovers, 10 took place in the first quarter, and although they rallied back from a 19-point deficit, the hole was ultimately insurmountable in a one-point loss.

Friday was even worse in that regard, even though they managed to win this time. The Pistons nearly matched Wednesday’s turnover total with 15 in the first half, and most of them were avoidable — sloppy passes, ill-advised challenges at the rim and travels.

Detroit was responsible for keeping the Hornets in the game during an otherwise strong first quarter. Charlotte shot just 7-for-22 due to the Pistons’ strong defense, and the Pistons shot 12-of-21 to take a 32-21 lead at the end of the period. But their nine turnovers led to nine points for the Hornets, keeping them within striking distance despite the disparity in field goal percentage.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket ahead of Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, right, during the first quarter at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Duren wins battle against Williams

The Pistons prioritized taking a center in the 2022 draft. They swung a trade with the Hornets to land the one they preferred, selecting Duren at No. 13 overall. Charlotte took Duke big man Mark Williams two picks later at No. 15.

Duren’s physicality overwhelmed the Hornets, and Williams struggled to contain him under the rim. Duren finished with his second straight double-double on 7-for-7 shooting. It was a quiet night for Williams, who finished with just two points and two rebounds in 19 minutes while battling foul trouble.

Ivey finds his touch after rough opener

The sophomore guard’s season hasn’t started as many fans predicted after he earned second-team All-Rookie honors last season. Ivey came off of the bench for three of Detroit’s four preseason games, and also came off of the bench in the opener against Miami. Williams has prioritized defense with his starting unit, leaving Ivey with a sparkplug role as a reserve.

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, top left, pushes the ball upcourt after stealing it from Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, bottom, during the first quarter at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Ivey struggled to find his rhythm Wednesday, finishing with four points, three assists and three turnovers on 1-for-7 shooting in 17 minutes. He looked more settled Friday, scoring 11 points in the second half to help the Pistons remain in control as Cunningham sat on the bench with four fouls for most of the third quarter.

He looked more like his usual self, capitalizing on transition opportunities and making an impact as a playmaker. His second corner 3-pointer of the night, with about eight minutes remaining in the third, extended Detroit’s lead to nine, and he finished the period with three assists in the final 90 seconds — two to Bagley for buckets in the paint, and one to Joe Harris after the sharpshooting wing caught Charlotte’s defense sleeping with a backdoor cut.

Williams allowed Ivey to continue cooking in the final period, and his minutes in the second half nearly matched his total for all of Wednesday.

