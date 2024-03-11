Detroit Pistons go for rare season sweep vs. Charlotte Hornets: Injury report, lineups

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots over Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second quarter at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

The Detroit Pistons have a rare chance Monday to sweep a season series in the NBA.

The Charlotte Hornets visit Little Caesars Arena as the Pistons continue their run of home games, in a matchup of two of the three worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons knocked off the Hornets in the second game of the season in Charlotte, 111-99, and in Detroit in January, 113-106.

The Hornets are coming off an 11-point home win Saturday over Brooklyn, a team the Pistons beat Thursday by six. The Pistons lost Saturday to Dallas, 142-124, despite big scoring nights from Cade Cunningham and Simone Fontecchio.

Miles Bridges, the Flint native and former Michigan State standout, is the Hornets' leading scorer with LaMelo Ball injured, averaging 21.3 points per game. Brandon Miller, the second overall pick last summer, collects 16.9 points per game on solid efficiency.

Charlotte entered Sunday 29th in offensive rating (108.6), and 28th in defensive rating (118.9). The Pistons are 25th on offense (110.8), and 29th on defense (119.4).

Up next for the Pistons is the fourth game of their six-game homestand, with Toronto on Wednesday and games against Miami on Friday and Sunday.

Here's what you need to know about today's Pistons vs. Hornets game, TV and streaming info, the injury report and projected starting lineups.

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets start time today

Matchup: Pistons (10-53) vs. Hornets (16-48).

Date: Monday, March 11.

Time: 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

• Box score

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM 97.1 (Pistons radio affiliates).

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Detroit Pistons injury report vs. Charlotte Hornets

Pistons guard Quentin Grimes has missed four straight game with right knee soreness, but is listed as probable to play.

The Hornets have a long list of injuries, here's who is out: LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, Cody Martin, Seth Curry and Bryce McGowens. Tre Mann is doubtful.

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets projected starting lineups

Pistons: PG Cade Cunningham, G Jaden Ivey, F Ausar Thompson, PF Isaiah Stewart, C Jalen Duren.

Hornets: PG Vasilije Micic, F Brandon Miller, F Miles Bridges, PF Grant Williams, C Nick Richards.

*Lineups subject to change.

Detroit Pistons uniform, jersey vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Pistons will go back to their traditional home Icon Edition blue jerseys and shorts, with red trim.

The Hornets will sport their Association Edition uniform, with pinstripe white tops, white shorts and teal trim.

