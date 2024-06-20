Detroit Pistons plan to interview these 4 NBA head coach candidates

The Detroit Pistons are on the head coach hunt once again, a day after firing Monty Williams.

They are planning to interview at least four candidates so far, a team source confirmed Thursday to the Free Press: Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego and former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The source requested anonymity because details are still being worked through.

Both Sweeney and Nori were assistants on former Pistons coach Dwane Casey's staff from 2018-21. Nori was also an assistant under Casey with the Toronto Raptors from 2011-13. Sweeney helped the Mavericks morph into a top-five ranked defense; Nori has been a key part of a resurgent Timberwolves team that, along with Dallas, finished top seven in both offensive and defensive rating.

Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori reacts during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, March 8, 2024 in Cleveland.

Trajan Langdon, the Pistons' new head of basketball ops, previously was the Pelicans' general manager and is well-acquainted with Borrego, who led the upstart Hornets to 43 wins during his final season as head coach in 2021-22, turning them into one of the league's better offensive teams. He's familiar with rebuilding, as the Hornets went 23-42 two years prior in his second season.

Bickerstaff had been the Cavaliers' head coach since taking over from John Beilein during the 2019-20 season. Cleveland surged from 22 wins in 2020-21 to 44, 51 and 48-win finishes, culminating with back-to-back playoff appearances. Despite the improvement, he was dismissed in May after a 4-1 second-round series loss to Boston. He previously coached the Memphis Grizzlies for two seasons and Houston Rockets for one.

ESPN and Yahoo were first to report the Pistons' interest in the four candidates.

