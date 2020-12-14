Detroit Pistons' offseason voted worst by NBA execs: 'I don't know what they are doing'

Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver didn't hold back in his first offseason, making tons of moves in succession as he tries to pull the franchise out of its decade-long rut of mediocre basketball.

Some media who cover the NBA liked his aggressive mindset and execution, but others disagreed with his big moves, particularly in free agency.

But what do people in the league think?

With the season eight days away, ESPN on Monday released its annual survey after speaking with eight scouts and executives about offseason moves worst and predictions for the 2020-21 season.

Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver before the preseason game Dec. 11, 2020, against the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena.

Where do the Pistons come in, you ask?

When it came to asking which team had the worst offseason, the Pistons earned three votes tied for the most with the Houston Rockets. The Milwaukee Bucks received the other two votes.

"The team that had the most confusing offseason for rivals was Detroit," ESPN's Tim Bontemps wrote. "While some understood passing on re-signing Christian Wood, the decision to instead sign several other centers was seen as odd. So too was the process of stretching contracts essentially to be able to sign Mason Plumlee, who in the eyes of most executives is simply a good backup."

"(The Pistons), to me, were the worst offseason by far," an Eastern Conference executive said. "I don't know what they are doing at all. I know they want to build long term, but I have no concept of what they are doing. If they hit on(seventh overall pick Killian) Hayes, and (other first-rounders Isaiah) Stewart and (Saddiq) Bey are good, none of this other s--- matters that much. But I don't know what their plan is."

Read ESPN's full article here.

Here's a quick recap of Weaver's wild offseason:

• Added in free agency: Jerami Grant (3 years, $60 millions), Mason Plumlee (3 years, $25 million), Josh Jackson, Jahlil Okafor, Wayne Ellington.

• Added in draft: Killian Hayes (No. 7), Isaiah Stewart (No. 16), Saddiq Bey (No. 19) and Saben Lee (No. 38).

• Added in trades: Delon Wright, Rodney McGruder, Dzanan Musa.

• Traded away: Christian Wood, Luke Kennard, Bruce Brown, Tony Snell, Khyri Thomas.

• Acquired, then traded: Trevor Ariza, Tony Bradley.

• Waived and stretched: Dewayne Dedmon, Zhaire Smith.

• Draft picks: The Pistons dealt three of their own second-round picks in the Bey-Kennard three-team deal, acquired two second-rounders in separate moves, and dealt a protected first-rounder to Houston in the Wood sign-and-trade (Real GM has more details on future picks incoming and outgoing for every team).

Oh, and they also signed last year's second-round pick Deividas Sirvydis.

Does that cover everything?

So, Pistons fans, what do you think of all the moves? Let us know in the comment section of this story.

