Detroit Pistons officially hire Trajan Langdon as president to set new course

The Detroit Pistons officially have a new top dog.

The organization announced Friday night that Trajan Langdon has signed on to be the Pistons' president of basketball operations. This comes following last week's report that Langdon, a rising front office executive, was expected to officially sign with the Pistons this week. Terms of the Langdon's contract were not disclosed by the team.

Trajan Langdon, general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans, left, talks with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams before a game at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, March 26, 2024.

The official word from the organization came a couple of hours after the Free Press was able to confirm the news that general manager Troy Weaver would not return next season.

Langdon, respected around the league for his intelligence, scouting and ability to communicate, takes over a Pistons team that won a franchise-low and NBA-worst 14 games last season and is in need of a clear direction. Langdon replaces Weaver as the top decision-maker in the organization, and has full hiring (and firing) power regarding the rest of the front office and coaching staff as well.

“I have committed to building a front office in Detroit that brings together the most advanced capabilities and creative basketball minds,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said in a released statement. “Trajan is an accomplished front office executive with an impressive track record. He’s worked his way up and seen it all as a player, scout and executive. He’s been successful at every level. I’m confident he will very swiftly get us to the standard of excellence I expect from every business.”

Langdon, 48, was previously the New Orleans Pelicans' GM and second-in-command under David Griffin from 2019-24. Prior to that, he was an assistant GM for the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-19, and scout with the San Antonio Spurs from 2012-15. He was also GM of the Long Island Nets, earning G League basketball executive of the year in 2018-19.

Known by many basketball fans as the "Alaskan Assassin" due to his playing career, Langdon was Duke's all-time leader in 3-pointers made when he graduated in 1999. He was the 11th pick of that year's draft, and played three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, before embarking on a successful international career including two EuroLeague championships with CSKA Moscow.

INSIDER: How much of Pistons failed rebuild can be salvaged? Trajan Langdon must decide soon

Langdon is expected to make a decision on coach Monty Williams, who completed the first season of a six-year, $78.5 million contract that was the biggest in NBA history when he signed it one year ago.

The Pistons have the fifth pick in the 2024 draft and an NBA-high $64 million in cap space available.

