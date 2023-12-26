Detroit Pistons must avoid NBA record by defeating Nets: Injury report, starting lineups

The Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets meet for the second time in four days with NBA history in the balance.

The Pistons, bereft of hope and losers of a mind-boggling 26 straight games, must win to avoid breaking ground on a new single-season record for consecutive losses. Maybe that will finally spur owner Tom Gores to action?

The Nets won Saturday's meeting in Brooklyn, 126-115, behind Mikal Bridges' 29 points and seven assists. Seven Nets scored in double figures. Jaden Ivey led the Pistons with 23 points, though Isaiah Stewart had his best offensive game of the season with 20 points on 8-for-9 shooting with four 3-pointers.

The Nets host Milwaukee on Wednesday, so perhaps the Pistons can catch them looking ahead? I don't know, just trying to find a sliver of hope. More likely, they won't want to be known as the team to break the Pistons' shot at greater infamy.

The Pistons visit the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

TUNE IN: Watch Pistons-Nets on Fubo (free trial)

The Pistons are 28th in offensive rating and 26th on defense, while the Nets are 11th on offense and 22nd on defense.

Here's what you need to know about this Pistons vs. Nets game, TV and streaming info, the injury report and projected starting lineups.

TRENDING: Pistons owner wants change — likely a big trade. But can Troy Weaver pull that off?

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets start time today

Matchup: Pistons (2-27) vs. Nets (14-15).

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Time: 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Betting line: Nets by 6½ (how to bet and get sign up bonuses).

• Box score

[ MUST LISTEN: Make "The Pistons Pulse" your go-to Detroit Pistons podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple, Spotify)

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM 97.1 (Pistons radio affiliates).

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

If you do not have Bally Sports Detroit, you can sign up for Fubo with a free trial to watch the Pistons all season long.

Detroit Pistons injury report vs. Brooklyn Nets

Jalen Duren (left ankle sprain) has missed the past eight losses and is listed as probable to play. Killian Hayes (illness) is also probable after sitting the past three contests. Monte Morris (right quad strain) has yet to debut and is out into January.

The Nets remain without Ben Simmons (lower back) and Lonnie Walker IV (left hamstring).

Pistons vs. Nets projected starting lineups

Pistons: G Cade Cunningham, G Jaden Ivey, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Ausar Thompson, C Isaiah Stewart.

Nets: G Spencer Dinwiddie, G Cam Thomas, F Mikal Bridges, F Cameron Johnson, C Nic Claxton.

Lineups subject to change.

Pistons uniform, jersey vs. Nets

The Pistons are back in their new black City Edition ode to the Bad Boys uniforms.

The Nets are donning all-white with "BROOKLYN" scripted on the jersey tops in black.

Live updates

Follow updates through our curated list.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons game today vs. Brooklyn Nets: Injury report, lineups