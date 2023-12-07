Detroit Pistons need more 'fight' and 'anger' to end embarrassing skid; 'look in the mirror'

It’s been a week since Monty Williams bluntly acknowledged that the Detroit Pistons struggle with adversity and questioned their willingness to fight. He delivered the remark after the team set a franchise record with its 15th straight loss in a home blowout to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The team is no closer to solving its issues seven days later. The losing streak stretched to 18 on Wednesday, when they fell to a now-six-win Memphis Grizzlies team missing four of its top rotation players, including superstar Ja Morant.

Memphis’ hodge-podge collection of old vets and unproven youngsters stepped up in the final period, in which the Pistons were outscored by a 34-18 margin en route to a 116-102 home loss on Wednesday. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. rose to the moment with 49 and 24 points, respectively.

The Pistons wilted, shooting 28.6% in the fourth quarter in which they opened with a two-point lead. Once again, Williams was displeased with his team’s energy and effort. When asked if a leader has stepped up in the locker room, he named one.

(From left) Pistons guard Marcus Sasser, forward Kevin Knox II, forward Marvin Bagley III and guard Jaden Ivey watch the last seconds of the Pistons' 116-102 loss on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

Bojan Bogdanovic addressed the team after the game and was frank — they have no one to blame but themselves. The Pistons committed 16 turnovers, off of which Memphis scored 21 points. They entered halftime with a four-point lead, and then shot 37% the rest of the way.

The same mistakes they’ve made throughout the streak delivered the same outcome.

“Can’t put the blame on everyone else,” Bogdanovic said. “That’s the only message that I can say to the guys. We all know that had we been more honest with ourselves, taking more pride. It’s just bad.

“It seems to me that we are playing harder against each other in practice,” he continued later. “But at this point it doesn’t matter how we practice. People are coming to watch us at Little Caesars Arena, not in the (practice facility). We have to get here and be better and show them the fight and discipline and anger we have to play with.”

A fourth of the way into the season, there are troublingly few signs that this team, in Year 4 of a full rebuild, will eventually have what it takes to compete at a playoff level. It’s not for a lack of talent: Cade Cunningham is healthy, as is Bogdanovic, who scored 22 points and dished seven assists in his second game of the season on Wednesday.

It's not for a lack of depth (at least on paper). But they have been crushed whenever Williams has gone to all-bench lineups, and he acknowledged after the game that he’ll have to start shortening his rotation. Alec Burks, the team's best available shooter, has been in a slump for a month.

Jaden Ivey, who didn’t check in until the start of the second quarter but ended up leading the bench unit in minutes played, is a potential antidote. The second-year guard entered the night shooting nearly 50% overall and 34.7% from 3. He had one of his better two-way performances of the season Wednesday, finishing with nine points, three steals and giving the team a spark with his cutting and transition play.

One of the bigger surprises of the season has been Williams’ reluctance to lean on the second-year guard, who is seventh on the team in minutes per game. Perhaps that’ll change soon, as he begins reducing minutes for other players.

“He had some good defensive possessions,” Williams said of Ivey. “I thought he had a good block on Bane from the offensive rebound. His ability to get downhill, I thought he had a good transition opportunity where he kicked it out. There was a hockey assist for a 3. And trying to play all of those is not impossible, but it puts a strain on the rhythm of the minutes that guys can get. I’ve got to really look at that and see how I can use him more, as opposed to playing as many guys as I’ve played.”

It’ll all be for naught, though, if the team can’t solve its mental issues. Isaiah Stewart, who has handled many of the post-game media availabilities during the month-long skid, had little to offer when asked if he’s seeing anger and fight from the team.

Pistons coach Monty Williams shakes hands with guard Cade Cunningham at a timeout against the Grizzlies during the first half of the Pistons' 116-102 loss on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

“It’s tough to say right now, just being honest right now, with what we’re going through and what we’re up against,” he said. “It’s just a hard question to answer. We’re just facing adversity and it’s tough. I think for all of us it’s the hardest thing we’ve faced in our life.”

The issue isn’t chemistry, or talent. It’s an inability to execute — a lack of fire. It’s a problem with no obvious solution. How do you teach players how to fight?

“This team has been together for a couple of years,” Bogdanovic said. “The core of the team. I think the chemistry is fine. We have to be disciplined, and the way we play has gotta be more personal, and take challenge against the guys that are in front of us.

“Just being honest with ourselves, honestly. Look at a mirror and there’s the problem, starting with me and across the board. No one’s gonna help us. No miracles in here. We’ve gotta be better and stay together. Discipline is hard, but we need that one win to feel a little bit better, and feel better about ourselves to turn things around.”

No update on Duren, who left game with ankle injury

A bad night got worse for the Pistons when second-year center Jalen Duren, who has already missed seven games this season with left ankle soreness, landed awkwardly and rolled that same ankle. He laid on the ground clutching his ankle, and was eventually helped off of the floor with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth.

Pistons center Jalen Duren walks off the court due to an injury during the second half of the Pistons' 116-102 loss on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

Williams didn’t have an immediate update after the game. But the team is bracing for the possibility that Duren, who was recently shut down to rest his ailing ankles, will miss extended time again.

“We don’t know yet,” Williams said. “When he lays on the floor like that, you gotta think it’s something that’s pretty serious. It was good to see him limp off instead of being carried off. But we just have to wait until we get the scans and see where he’s at.”

Contact Omari Sankofa II at osankofa@freepress.com. Follow him @omarisankofa.

Next up: Magic

Matchup: Pistons (2-19) at Orlando (14-7), NBA In-Season Tournament consolation game.

Tipoff: 7 p.m. Friday; Amway Center, Orlando, Florida.

TV/radio: Bally Sports Detroit; WXYT-FM (97.1).

