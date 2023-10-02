Detroit Pistons media day updates 2023: Troy Weaver, Monty Williams, players speak

The start of the Detroit Pistons' 2023-24 season preparation begins with a full day of talking.

Pistons media day 2023 takes place Monday from Little Caesars Arena, beginning at 1:30 p.m. General manager Troy Weaver will be first to speak, followed by new head coach Monty Williams, and then players will trickle in throughout the afternoon.

The addition of Williams — signed to a historic $78 million contract — and two first-round picks in Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser, coupled with the return of former no. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, means there is optimism for big steps forward after winning an NBA-worst 17 games last season.

The Pistons are already dealing with an injury, announcing Monday that Isaiah Livers will miss six-to-eight weeks with a severe ankle sprain.

The Pistons open a four-game preseason schedule Saturday at LCA vs. the Phoenix Suns — their lone home exhibition contest — and the regular season schedule begins Oct. 25 with a road game at the Miami Heat.

