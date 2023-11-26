Detroit Pistons' Marvin Bagley III quits social media, now feeling and playing better

Marvin Bagley III spent most of his media day availability Oct. 2 the way many players do — listing his offseason priorities, improvements to his game and expectations for the season. He noted, on the court, shooting and strength are two areas he focused on most.

But his most notable priority might’ve been his mental health.

“We always focus on the physical and getting stronger, all the things of this game,” Bagley, a backup Detroit Pistons center, said. “But for me, it was more clearing my mind, figuring out more about myself, diving deep into being a better brother, being a better son, being a better boyfriend, being a better everything. Just clearing my mind and getting to a space where I can think clearly and get to where I need to go.”

The former second overall pick — now in his sixth season — is finding peace with himself. The Pistons traded for him ahead of the 2022 February deadline, giving the 6-foot-10 big man a second chance after things soured with the team that drafted him, the Sacramento Kings. He arrived in the NBA with high expectations after a strong freshman season at Duke, and a reputation as the former No. 1 recruit of the 2017 high school class.

Marvin Bagley III scores over Warriors forward Draymond Green on Nov. 6.

Unlike many of his peers in the historically strong 2018 draft class, Bagley hasn’t reached stardom. He also hasn’t been healthy, playing fewer than 50 games in every season except his rookie year. But a month into his second full season with the Pistons, he’s living up to a much different set of expectations.

Bagley, 24, has been one of the Pistons' most consistent players on a 2-14 team, averaging 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in just 19.5 minutes per game. His 59.1% field goal percentage is the best of his career by a wide margin — his previous high was 52.9%. He’s living up to the charge his new head coach, Monty Williams, set for him before training camp, despite making five starts in 15 appearances.

Bagley recently told the Free Press he credits three things for his improved mentality: praying every day, meditating when his busy NBA schedule allows him to, and most importantly, giving up social media. Comparison, as the old adage goes, is the thief of joy. Rather than worrying about what he hasn’t accomplished, he’s finding joy in what he can.

After games, many players check their phones and scroll endlessly through their notifications. Bagley would often do so during the first few seasons of his career, he acknowledged. He began to develop a reputation as a draft bust as the three players who were drafted immediately after him — Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Trae Young — took home end-of-season awards and made deep playoff runs. Bagley was caught up with how people perceived him.

He had to know what his classmates were up to. How much did this player score? What did that player do? He would read the vitriol some basketball followers left for him. It negatively impacted his mental health.

“People don’t admit that they do it, but I was doing that,” Bagley said after the Pistons held practice Wednesday in Detroit. “That stuff takes a toll on you, seeing what people are saying on Twitter, seeing what people are putting under your posts on Instagram. Those things, when you put too much energy into them, they take a toll on you, and I was in that space where I was comparing myself a lot. 'What is he doing for this team? What is he doing for that team?' And not really focusing on what I’m doing.

“Their journey is going to be their journey, their path is their path. But I gotta focus on what my path is and focus on how I can get better every day and how I can help the team that I’m on.”

Marvin Bagley III drives against Blazers forward Jerami Grant on Nov. 1.

Bagley deleted his social media apps off of his phone during preseason. Outside of an Instagram photo dump he posted Nov. 9 (he says he deleted the app again right after, and just did it to maintain an online presence), he has been logged off.

His first full season in Detroit, after signing a fully guaranteed three-year, $37.5 million contract, didn’t go as planned. The injury bug hit him again, and he missed 40 games. Thus far this season, he has been among the Pistons’ most impactful players with his energy and interior scoring.

Coming into the season, Williams and Bagley both wanted the same thing — consistency. Williams made it clear his path to minutes would be as the third big man. Bagley and James Wiseman competed for the job in camp, but Bagley pulled away and made it clear to Williams he’d do whatever necessary to win. He has drawn praise from Williams for his approach.

Pistons coach Monty Williams shakes hands with power forward Marvin Bagley III during a news conference to introduce Williams as the new head coach at the Pistons Performance Center in Detroit on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

“He’s comfortable with his role,” Williams said. “I tried to be straight with him and tell him what I thought, where he had a chance, what I was looking at and he thanked me for it because he just wanted to know what was his pathway to the floor. I tried to be straight with him. But I do believe it’s just who he is, and I think he’s 5, 6, 7 years in the league. You know what you need to do to be effective. A lot of it is his makeup, his personality.”

“I’ve been on teams where coaches are not honest like that. Coaches don’t say what’s going on, they’re scared to tell you what you need to work on,” Bagley said. “They tell you want you want to hear. Coach has done a great job since he’s gotten here, telling everyone, not just me, the truth and honesty and that only helps us. Especially in my position. I talked to him, he told me what was going to be expected from me and I respected it.”

Wins haven’t come for the Pistons, who have lost 13 in a row. But Bagley has brought energy and consistency to a team often lacking it.

He has given up social media, and he’s at peace.

“I’m good without it,” he said. “I don’t care what no one else is doing, I don’t care where anyone else is at. Not in a negative way, but as far as not putting as much energy and effort in, ‘Oh man, I gotta do this, be that’ because guys in my class are doing this, that and the third. It don’t matter.

“I’m happy, man. Most importantly I’m happy off the court, on the court. That joy is here. I’m just grateful to be able to be able to come in here and play the game I’ve always played. It’s a blessing all around.”

