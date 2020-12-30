Detroit Pistons lose Blake Griffin, Killian Hayes to injuries vs. Golden State Warriors

The Detroit Pistons lost two of their key players to injury during Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors at Little Caesars Arena.

Blake Griffin entered concussion protocol during halftime after taking an inadvertent elbow to the mouth from Warriors rookie center James Wiseman in the second quarter. Griffin didn't immediately leave the game, but play temporarily stopped so he could address the bleeding. Griffin didn't return for the second half.

Killian Hayes tweaked his right ankle in the third quarter and left the game. The Pistons announced Hayes has a right ankle sprain and ruled him out for the game.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin, Killian Hayes injured vs. Warriors