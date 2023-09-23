Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey intends to use his 'God-given gifts' on defense next season

Jaden Ivey’s offensive growth as a rookie for the Detroit Pistons is reflected in the numbers.

The final three months of the 2022-23 season were also Ivey’s most accurate as an outside shooter. He improved as a playmaker, averaging roughly seven assists per game in March and April — nearly double the 3.7 he averaged in October.

With Cade Cunningham in street clothes for most of the season, Ivey proved that he can thrive as an offensive hub.

Now, he wants to prove himself on the other side of the floor.

Like many rookie guards, Ivey’s growth on defense was slower. He frequently found himself out of position when navigating screens. He gambled for steals more than necessary. At times, he lacked the requisite effort to stay in front of ball-handlers. There were highlight moments, but he ultimately graded out as a negative defender.

Ivey knew he had work to do entering his first full NBA offseason. He said he has been working on “everything” when addressing the media at Howarth Park on Wednesday, but defense has been an emphasis for him.

“I think just using my God-given gifts,” Ivey said. “Being able to just play better defense, I think that’s what I tried to lock into more. Using my speed to get through ball screens and not giving up on ball screen reads. Always staying on the play, always staying involved defensively. I feel like I got better in that aspect.”

At 6-foot-4 with a 6-9 wingspan, Ivey has the tools needed to thrive defensively. He has a height advantage over many guards, and a longer wingspan than many wings. Couple that with his elite speed, and it’s easy to imagine him becoming a difference-maker on that end of the floor.

It’s just sharpening his technique and effort. With Cunningham back this season, perhaps Ivey will be able to expend more energy on defense. He wants the Pistons to make a leap in that area. It should help that Detroit’s new head coach, Monty Williams, led the Phoenix Suns to top-seven defensive ratings during the last three seasons.

It’s not just Ivey — defense needs to be a point of emphasis for everyone this season. The Pistons have been among the league’s worst defensive teams for four straight seasons, including a 113.3 defensive rating in 2021-22 (24th in the NBA) and a 117.8 rating last year (27th). Ivey’s optimistic that the team can make a leap.

“I feel like we’re starting to feel that presence where we can be a really good defensive team, so we just gotta keep being able to work hard and trust what Monty’s building for us,” Ivey said. “He’s been teaching us a lot, all of the coaches. We’re really excited.”

It has been a summer of camaraderie for the Pistons. Cunningham and Jalen Duren impressed in Las Vegas while training with Team USA. Not long after, Cunningham and Duren were joined by Ivey, Isaiah Stewart, Ausar Thompson, Marcus Sasser and others during the annual Rico Hines runs at UCLA. The hope is that the chemistry developed this summer will pay off during the season.

“It’s been great,” Ivey said. “It’s what we needed, just to be together and play together and read each other’s minds. Getting those reps in, that’s what’s going to help us become a better team. Be able to play together. You see a lot of teams, Golden State, they’ve been together for a long time. That core, we feel like we’ve got our core guys that just continue to work hard in practice every day, play together and build those reps.”

They will also be lifted by Cunningham’s return after missing most of last season with a shin injury. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick had a standout performance in Vegas. He remains the Pistons’ engine. Any improvement next season starts with him. Ivey is excited for what’s to come.

“I think a lot of people are going to be shocked,” Ivey said. “He’s gonna have a special season this season for us. We’re riding his coattail, trying to feed off him. He gives us a certain energy that we need to get this team going, and he brings that from the Day 1 he was here, the day he got drafted he brought that for us. We want to continue to ride out for him and feed off of him.”

