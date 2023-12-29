Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart will miss up to two weeks with toe sprain

Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart will miss the next 10-to-14 days due to a right big toe sprain, the team announced on Friday.

Stewart, who has started 28 games predominantly at power forward this season, missed Thursday's loss in Boston with the injury.

The team said that Stewart suffered the injury on Dec. 15 against the Philadelphia 76ers, and had been playing through pain, including in Tuesday night at home against the Nets. The fourth-year big man is shooting a career-high 39.8% from 3 this season and is averaging 10.4 points and seven rebounds per game.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Pistons have made ugly history. It can still get worse — much worse.

In Thursday's game, the Pistons started Kevin Knox in Stewart's place.

The Pistons are in the midst of one of the longest losing streaks in American pro sports history, with Thursday's loss being their 28th in a row. History will be on the line again on Saturday, when they host the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena. Another loss will extend the skid to the longest ever in NBA history.

