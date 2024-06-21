Detroit Pistons introduce new president of basketball operations

Trajan Langdon

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Pistons introduced their new president of basketball operations on Friday.

Owner Tom Gores and Trajan Langdon, the official head of the team's operations to the press and the rest of the Pistons community during a conference.

Just two days earlier, the franchise fired Monty Williams after just one year as head coach. Weeks earlier, it parted ways with its former general manager.

The shake-up comes after another tough season for the Pistons.