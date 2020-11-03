Detroit Pistons should hunt for bargains in NBA free agency. Here are 5 options

By now, many Detroit Pistons fans are familiar with how well-positioned the franchise is to make big moves this offseason. The Pistons are projected to have around $30 million in cap space, making them one of the few teams with capital to make a run at top free agents.

Depending on what the Pistons prioritize, that cap space could disappear rapidly. A Fred VanVleet contract could reach $20 million annually or more, based on the deals other mid-to-top-tier starting point guards have signed in recent seasons. Retaining Christian Wood, one of the better young players on the market, could be expensive as well.

Detroit could look at other options to fill out its depth. One option is utilizing the “room” mid-level exception, which allows the Pistons to exceed the salary cap to sign a player, once the team has used alll of its cap space. Assuming the NBA retains the 2019-20 cap level of roughly $109 million, that would give the Pistons a room exception of $4,767,000, which they can use to sign a player to a two-year deal with a 5% raise the second year.

This isn’t a strong free agency class, but like most years, there’s value throughout. Here are five value options the Pistons might target with their room exception.

Harry Giles, C, Sacramento Kings

2019-20 stats: 6.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 55.4% overall shooting.

Once considered one of the best high school players in the 2016 class, Giles has yet to reach his potential. Knee injuries cost him his sophomore year of high school, part of his senior year, and the beginning of his freshman year at Duke. After going 20th overall in the 2017 draft, Giles sat out the 2017-18 season to rehab his prior knee injuries.

The Kings declined to pick up Giles’ fourth-year team option last year, making him an unrestricted free agent. His averages don’t jump off of the page, but Giles has shown he can play when given the opportunity. He’s an above-average passer for a center, and averaged 10.1 points and 6.5 rebounds on 59.5% shooting in 17 starts last season. The Pistons need a center, and Giles is an option with the upside to fill that void long-term.

2019-20 stats: 10.5 points, 4.6 assists, 34.8% shooting from 3.

Augustin had a strong stint as a backup for the Pistons during the 2014-15 season, before they traded him to Oklahoma City as a part of the package for Reggie Jackson. He was particularly good after Brandon Jennings tore his Achilles, averaging 20.3 points and 8.2 assists per game on strong shooting percentages in the 10 games leading up to the trade deadline.

Five years later, the Pistons are in the market for a veteran point guard, and he appears to be one of the best available. He came off the bench last season, but started 81 games for the Magic in 2018-19 and shot 47% overall and 42.1% from 3. He checks all the boxes Pistons coach Dwane Casey said he’s looking for in a point guard, as someone who can reliably run the offense and be a good influence in the locker room.