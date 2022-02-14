Detroit Pistons game vs. Washington Wizards: Time, TV channel, more info

In this article:

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit-Plus.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950) (Pistons radio affiliates).

Want more Pistons news: Download our free mobile app on iPhone or Android.

Slam dunk deal: Gain access to our most exclusive Pistons content for a great price.

• Box score

Game notes: The Pistons have lost seven in a row and own the NBA's worst record, but they'll look to get Marvin Bagley III involved in his debut with the team. The Pistons are without Frank Jackson (back). ... The Wizards are without Bradley Beal for the rest of the season, and the newly acquired Kristaps Porzingis is out. Flint native Kyle Kuzma averages 16.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and three assists this season. Washington is 11th in the East, a half-game back of the play-in tournament and No. 10 Atlanta. ... The Pistons visit the surging Celtics on Wednesday.

PISTONS MAILBAG: What does the top of their 2022 NBA draft board look like?

TRENDING: Pistons hope fresh start can unlock Bagley: 'His game will take off'

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons game vs. Washington Wizards: TV channel, time