Detroit Pistons lose to Brooklyn Nets, 100-95: Game thread recap

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn.

TV: Fox Sports Detroit, NBA TV.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates).

Game notes: The Pistons own the NBA's second-worst record, and are 2-8 in their past 10 games. ... Since losing in Detroit, 122-111, on Feb. 9, the Nets have won 11 of 12. Kyrie Irving scored 40 in the Nets' win over Boston on Thursday. In his past seven games, former Piston Bruce Brown is averaging 16 points on 62.2% shooting, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals. ... Blake Griffin and Kevin Durant remain out for the Nets. ... Get caught up on the Pistons' trade Friday night for OKC's Hamidou Diallo.

