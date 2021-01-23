Detroit Pistons game vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Time, TV, more info

When: 8 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena.

TV: Fox Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: Both teams played Friday night, with the Pistons losing their third straight in a 103-102 heartbreaker vs. the Rockets. The Sixers swept the Celtics in a two-game series in Philadelphia, winning 122-110 on Friday. Joel Embiid continued his assault on the league, scoring 38 points with 11 rebounds in the victory, two nights after collecting 42 points and 10 rebounds. ... Here's a look at the NBA's injury report to see who's in and who's out in each game.

