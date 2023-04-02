Detroit Pistons game score vs. Orlando Magic: Live updates from Florida

When: 6 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: WWJ-AM 950 (Pistons radio affiliates).

Betting line: Magic by 11½.

Pistons injury report: The usual suspects remain out for the Pistons. No Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Isaiah Stewart, Hamidou Diallo, Rodney McGruder or Cade Cunningham.

Pistons starting lineup: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III, James Wiseman.

Game notes: The Magic have had the season the Pistons had hoped they would have. Orlando is technically still alive to make the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, but must win out and hope Chicago or Toronto falters. The Magic play home to Cleveland on Tuesday and Thursday and finish at Brooklyn and at Miami.

Meanwhile, the Pistons have lost 19 of 20 in a disaster of a season that began with a win over the Magic on opening night. The Pistons need one win in their final five games to avoid tying the 1979-80 team for the worst record in team history. They host Miami on Tuesday and Brooklyn on Wednesday, then finish at Indiana on Friday and at Chicago on Sunday.

WHAT WAS THAT: Victor Wembanyama just showed why Pistons' embarrassing season may be worthwhile

SEASON OBIT: This is one of the Detroit Pistons' worst seasons ever. What happened?

READ MORE: James Wiseman to prioritize weight room in summer

