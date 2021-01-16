Detroit Pistons game vs. Miami Heat: Time, TV, more info

When: 8 p.m. Saturday.

Where: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami.

TV: Fox Sports Detroit.

Radio: WWJ-AM 950 (Pistons radio affiliates).

TRENDING: Despite Pistons' 2-9 start, Troy Weaver will stay aggressive: 'My clip will be empty'

READ: Pistons' Svi Mykhailiuk shows he has more tricks in his bag

