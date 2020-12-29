Detroit Pistons game score vs. Golden State Warriors: Live updates

Detroit Pistons game score, live updates and analysis as they host the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.

It's the fourth game of the season for both teams, but the Pistons are playing on the second night of a back-to-back. They lost against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday 128-120.

The Warriors enter off Sunday's epic comeback in Chicago, where Damion Lee hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1.7 seconds remaining to give GSW its first win of the season, 109-108. Fun fact: Lee is married to Sydel Curry, the younger sister of Stephen. Yes, she was excited after the game.

BRIGHT SPOTS: Pistons' trio of first-rounders give glimpse of what's to come

PERFECT FIT: How Pistons got 'inside scoop' on Isaiah Stewart

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry had his best game yet, pouring in 36 points vs. the Bulls, but he's shooting 9-for-35 from 3-point range (25.7%) as he shakes off rust after a broken hand limited him to five games last season. With Bruce Brown no longer on the roster, rookie Killian Hayes likely will start out defending the two-time MVP. He may be in for a long night: Did you see the recent video of Curry hitting 105 straight 3-pointers in practice? I mean ... how?

5+ minutes without a miss.



Stephen. Curry. pic.twitter.com/8DV0z5gtib — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 26, 2020

James Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick last month, is averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. Andrew Wiggins is also collecting 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds, but shooting a brutal 32.7% from the field.

There will not be a Draymond Green sighting in this game, as he remains out rehabbing a foot injury.

Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose are back in the lineup for the Pistons, after they sat out the Atlanta game Monday. Jerami Grant leads Detroit in scoring at 21.3 points per game, with Griffin averaging 20.5 points in two games.

Story continues

Follow Pistons-Warriors live updates below.

[ Want more Pistons news? Download our free mobile app on iPhone & Android! ]

Detroit Pistons (0-3) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Fox Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates).

Our reporter: Follow Omari Sankofa II.

• Box score

THE VISION: Pistons GM Troy Weaver building team to honor city's robust basketball heritage

Please consider supporting our work and gain access to our most exclusive Detroit Pistons content throughout the season. You can subscribe now: Here's our special holiday offer.

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or try this link.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons game score vs. Golden State Warriors: Live updates