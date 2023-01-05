When: 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: The Pistons return Killian Hayes to the lineup following his three-game suspension, but lose Marvin Bagley III with a right hand injury. He was averaging 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds this season but is expected to miss extended time. ... The Pistons own the NBA's worst record. The Warriors have won five straight games to move inside the Western Conference's top 10, all while Stephen Curry remains sideline with a shoulder injury. Klay Thompson struck for 54 points in Monday's double overtime win over Atlanta. ... The Pistons, who knocked off the Warriors in October, 128-114, wrap their five-game road trip Friday in San Antonio, then have a home-and-home with Philadelphia (Sunday, Tuesday).

READ MORE:Ex-Detroit Piston Jerami Grant grateful for trade to Portland: 'Great move for my career'

2023 DETROIT SPORTS BOLD PREDICTIONS:Will any of these teams make the playoffs?

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons stun the Golden State Warriors, 122-119: Game thread recap