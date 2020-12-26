Detroit Pistons game vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Andre Drummond makes his return

Welcome to Detroit Pistons game score, live updates and analysis against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the home opener at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

It's the night Pistons fans have been waiting for: The return of Andre Drummond in an opposing uniform.

Ah, but there won't be any fans at LCA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Freaking 2020.

The Pistons dealt Drummond — who had a looming decision on his player option for $28.7 million in 2020-21 — on Feb. 6 at the trade deadline for expiring contracts and a 2023 second-round pick (the less favorable of the Cavs' or Golden State's). The move allowed them to open cap space, which new general manager Troy Weaver wasted no time in using in November.

Remember, Drummond put the Pistons on blast on Twitter after the deal, so we'll see how emotions flow despite no fans in the building.

The Pistons are coming off a collapse in Minnesota on Wednesday night, giving the game away late in a 111-101 loss. The Cavs on Wednesday dispatched the Charlotte Hornets, 121-114, in Cleveland. Seven Cavs scored in double-digits, topped by third-year guard Collin Sexton's 27 points. Drummond had a line that will look familiar to PIstons fans: 14 points (7-for-18 shooting), 14 rebounds, four assists and five turnovers in 27 minutes.

The Pistons split the four-game season series in 2019-20 with the Cavs under former coach John Beilein. J.B. Bickerstaff is their head coach now.

Detroit Pistons (0-1) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Fox Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates).

• Box score

