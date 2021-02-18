Game thread replay: Pistons dropped by Bulls, 105-102

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: United Center, Chicago.

TV: Fox Sports Detroit.

Radio: WWJ-AM 950 (Pistons radio affiliates).

Game notes: This game was added to the schedule after both teams had postponements. The Pistons went 3-1 last week, keyed by Eastern Conference Player of the Week Saddiq Bey, but retain the league's second-worst record. They'll look different without Blake Griffin, who has played his last game with the team while they work out a likely contract buyout. ... The Bulls are ninth in the East and led by Zach LaVine, an All-Star candidate averaging a career-high in points (28.2), rebounds (5.5) and assists (5.2), while shooting 51.5% overall and 43.1% on 8.3 3s per game. He averages 3.8 turnovers.

