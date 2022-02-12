Detroit Pistons stung by Charlotte Hornets, 141-119: Game thread replay

In this article:

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM 97.1 (Pistons radio affiliates).

Game notes: The Pistons have lost six straight after Thursday's 132-107 drubbing from Memphis and own the league's worst record. The Hornets have also lost six in a row and are ninth in the Eastern Conference. First-time All-Star guard LaMelo Ball and forward Miles Bridges (restricted free agent this summer) each average 19.8 points per game. Gordon Hayward (ankle sprain) is out. ... Marvin Bagley III won't play in this one, but could make his debut Monday at Washington. Cade Cunningham was listed as questionable but is in the lineup after missing five games with a and in danger of missing a sixth straight game (right hip pointer.

