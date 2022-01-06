Detroit Pistons game score vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live updates

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM 97.1 (Pistons radio affiliates).

ANALYSIS: Pistons pulled off biggest win of season over Milwaukee Bucks. What does it mean?

Game notes: The Pistons are coming off their best performance of the season Monday, a surprising and impressive 115-106 win at Milwaukee. Saddiq Bey scored 34 points and hit eight 3-pointers, and Cade Cunningham returned from health and safety protocols to record 19 points and seven assists. ... This is the first matchup between the Pistons and Hornets this season, which means it's the first time we'll get to see Cunningham against LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. The Hornets won all three games last season. Ball, 20, and Bridges, 23, both average 19.6 points, with Ball supplying 7.6 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals in his second season. Ball shoots 7.1 3s per game and makes 38.6%. Bridges, a Flint native who played at Michigan State for two seasons, grabs 7.3 rebounds but has cooled to 30.9% 3-point shooting on six attempts per game after a flaming start to the season. He is a restricted free agent this summer. Terry Rozier (17.6 points), Gordon Hayward (17.2 points) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (16.2 points) give the Hornets added firepower: They're second in the NBA averaging 114.9 points per game, behind only Utah, and are third in offensive rating. On the other end, they own the league's third-worst defense. ... Pistons are 2-0 in the new year; Hornets have dropped two straight (vs. Phoenix, at Washington).

PISTONS MAILBAG: Where is the "restoring" headed, who is favorite fit at No. 1 in 2022 draft

