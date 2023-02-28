Detroit Pistons game vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live updates in draft lottery showdown

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 950 AM (Pistons radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: The Pistons have won the season's first two matchups vs. the Hornets, including a home victory Feb. 3, 118-112, led by 24 points from Jaden Ivey and 21 points from Bojan Bogdanovic. Ivey (8-for-11 shooting, 4-for-4 on 3s) outplayed LaMelo Ball that night (7-for-23, 23 points). But Ivey (personal reasons) and Jalen Duren (ankle soreness) are just a few of the Pistons out for this game. Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman will see plenty of run.

The Pistons have lost four straight and the Hornets have won four straight to separate from the Pistons and the bottom three teams in the NBA. The fourth-worst team will have 12.5% odds at the No. 1 pick in May's draft lottery and could fall as low as eighth; the bottom three each get 14% odds at No. 1. But who has the brighter future between all the rebuilders? We did a deep dive and ranked all eight. ... The teams rematch in Detroit on March 9.

Live updates

