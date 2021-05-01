Detroit Pistons game vs. Charlotte Hornets: Time, TV, more info

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates).

How to bet: Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

• Box score

Game notes: The Hornets lead the season series 2-0, winning 87-76 in Detroit in February and 105-102 in Charlotte in March. ... LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward remain out for the Hornets, who currently are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

ANALYSIS: Youthful mistakes cost Pistons vs. Mavs, but provide lessons as well

FADE FOR CADE: Where Pistons are in 2021 NBA draft lottery standings

