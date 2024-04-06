Detroit Pistons game vs. Brooklyn Nets: Time, TV channel, injury report and more

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets start time today

Matchup: Pistons (X-X) vs. Nets (30-47).

Date: Saturday, April 6.

Time: 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) goes to the basket in the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Game notes: It is tanking season in the NBA, but fortunately (or perhaps unfortunately (actually, definitely unfortunately on second thought)) the Pistons really don't have to worry too much about tanking because they're already in the cellar of the standings.

Oddly enough, their opponent on Saturday, the Nets, don't have to worry about losing either. That's because they don't own their own pick until 2028 after trading the farm for James Harden when he was still a member of the Houston Rockets. So in other words, let the best (or worst) team win, because tanking implications be damned!

Technically the Pistons still could get outside of the bottom three spots in the NBA standing, but it would take a dramatic turnaround, with the Pistons likely having to win the final six games to move out. That's significant because the bottom three teams in the NBA standings all have exactly the same chance of getting the top overall pick. The way things have been going, that's not a huge concern at this point. Entering Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Pistons had lost nine of their last 10 games.

The Pistons have had several players going in and out of the lineup, so be sure to check back to see the full report.

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950; Pistons radio affiliates).

Detroit Pistons injury report vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Pistons are once again missing a full starting five and then some. Here's who is out:

Simone Fontecchio (left toe).

Taj Gibson (hamstring).

Out for the season: Ausar Thompson (blood cut), Isaiah Stewart (hamstring) Stanley Umude (right ankle fracture), Quentin Grimes (right knee).

Cade Cunningham has been in and out of the lineup over the last few weeks as the Pistons wind down the season. He missed Wednesday and Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies. He is truly a game-time decision until further notice.

The Nets are also without a number of players: Dariq Whitehead, Keita Bates-Diop and Ben Simmons are out for the year, while Cameron Johnson and Dennis Smith Jr. are both doubtful for Saturday's game against the Pistons, according to reports.

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets projected starting lineups

Pistons: G Marcus Sasser, G Jaden Ivey, F Troy Brown Jr., PF Tosan Evbuomwan, C Jalen Duren.

Nets: G Cam Thomas, G Dennis Schroder, F Dorian Finney-Smith, F Mikal Bridges, C Nic Claxton.

Lineups subject to change.

