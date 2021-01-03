Game thread: Pistons beaten in final seconds by Celtics, 122-120

Detroit Pistons game score, live updates and analysis as they host the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena for the second time in three days Sunday afternoon.

As part of the NBA's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to help ensure the health and safety of players and staffs, the league is limiting travel and having teams at times play two straight games against each other in the same market, bringing a little playoff feel to the regular season.

So the Pistons play the Celtics again, fresh off winning their first game of the season, 96-93, over Boston on Friday. Jerami Grant led the way with 24 points, including a monster poster dunk, rookie Saddiq Bey hit 5 of 8 3-pointers en route to a career-high 17 points, and Derrick Rose scored 17 off the bench. Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 28 for the Celtics.

Blake Griffin is back in the lineup, after missing Friday while in concussion protocol.

The Pistons have a quick turnaround, playing at the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday and Wednesday, then come home for four games.

Follow Pistons-Celtics live updates:

Detroit Pistons (1-4) vs. Boston Celtics (3-3)

When: 3 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Fox Sports Detroit, NBA TV.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates).

• Box score

