Detroit Pistons game score vs. Chicago Bulls: How to watch tonight's game

In this article:

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: United Center, Chicago.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit-Plus.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950; other radio affiliates).

Game preview: Maybe the Pistons have a way with the NBA's elite. Last week, they knocked off the defending champion Bucks in Milwaukee. On Monday, they toppled the Jazz at home, 126-116. What's in store for one of the surprise teams of the NBA, the Bulls? Eastern Conference-leading Chicago is led by the top scoring duo in the NBA: DeMar DeRozan (26.4 points per game; seventh in NBA) and Zach LaVine (26.2; eighth). The Bulls swept the Pistons in a home-and-home to open the season in October, winning 97-82 in Chicago, though the Pistons were without standout rookie Cade Cunningham for both contests. ... This is a rescheduled game from mid-December. ... Pistons coach Dwane Casey is back on the bench after a seemingly false-positive COVID-19 test kept him out of Monday's win.

