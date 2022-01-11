Detroit Pistons game score vs. Chicago Bulls: How to watch tonight's game

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: United Center, Chicago.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950; other radio affiliates).

Game preview: Maybe the Pistons have a way with the NBA's elite. Last week, they knocked off the defending champion Bucks in Milwaukee. On Monday, they toppled the Jazz at home, 126-116. What's in store for one of the surprise teams of the NBA, the Bulls? Chicago is led by the top scoring duo in the NBA: DeMar DeRozan (26.4 points per game; seventh in NBA) and Zach LaVine (26.2; eighth).

