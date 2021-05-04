Detroit Pistons game score vs. Charlotte Hornets: How to watch tonight's game

Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Detroit Pistons (19-46) vs. Charlotte Hornets (31-33)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Little Caesars Arena.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit-plus.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950; other radio affiliates).

Game notes: While the Pistons are playing out the string, the Hornets are jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. They enter tonight's game at No. 8, a game ahead of the Pacers and 1.5 games ahead of the Wizards. The two teams met on Saturday in Charlotte, where the Pistons lost, 107-94.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Pistons lose at home to Orlando, 119-112, but 'win' in NBA draft lottery race

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons game score vs. Charlotte Hornets: How to watch tonight

