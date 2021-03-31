Detroit Pistons game score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: How watch Wednesday's game

Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Detroit Pistons (13-33) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (28-18)

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena

TV: Fox Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates).

How to bet: Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

LEARNING FROM DAD: How Detroit Pistons rookie Saben Lee got basketball passion from his NFL dad

Game notes: The Pistons are coming off a victory over the Toronto Raptors on March 30. This will be the first time these two teams meet this season. The Trail Blazers are 3-2 in the last five meetings, with a victory over the Pistons, the Blazers would go 4-0 after wins vs. Miami, Orlando, and Toronto.

YOUTHFUL EXTINCTION: Detroit Pistons' young core steps up in 118-104 home win over Toronto Raptors

Live updates

Can't see the link? Follow the Pistons game along on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trailblazers: TV, radio, game info

