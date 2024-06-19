Detroit Pistons fire head coach Monty Williams 1 year after signing historic contract

The Detroit Pistons fired head coach Monty Williams on Wednesday, bringing a stunning end to a marriage that began with much fanfare last May.

Williams signed a historic six-year, $78.5 million contract with incentives that were the biggest for a head coach in NBA history at the time (since surpassed by Gregg Popovich and Erik Spoelstra), and barely made it to the one-year mark.

Tom Gores must find his sixth head coach since taking ownership in 2011, as Williams becomes the third under Gores to lose his job without making it past two seasons (Lawrence Frank, Maurice Cheeks; Stan Van Gundy lasted four years and Dwane Casey five).

The Pistons hired Trajan Langdon as president of basketball operations in late May to oversee the club's direction, replacing general manager Troy Weaver as the organization's top basketball decision-maker.

Williams was brought in to spearhead a rebuild that both ownership and Weaver believed was finally ready to compete following three years of patient building. Cracks in the partnership began to show early on, as the Pistons were mired in an NBA in-season record 28-game losing streak that forced questions about Williams' leadership and game management.

Ultimately, ownership quickly lost confidence Williams was the right fit for the team. His usage of Jaden Ivey early in the season — opting to bring the second-year guard off the bench behind the since-waived Killian Hayes — and refusal to stagger Ivey with Cunningham are among several decisions that confused team officials.

In January, Williams acknowledged he was questioned during an organizational meeting about his handling of Ivey, and reluctance to use him as a primary ball-handler. It was a peek into the disconnect between the coach and the front office/ownership that has now culminated with his dismissal.

