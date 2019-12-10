Derrick Rose drains last second shot to lead Pistons past Pelicans: ‘I’m born to do this s--t’

It took Derrick Rose quite a while to get going on Monday night in New Orleans.

For the Pistons’ sake, however, it’s a good thing he came alive when he did.

Rose — after going on a dominant fourth-quarter run where he dropped 15 points — drove straight at Jrue Holiday with the clock counting down before spinning and drilling a vintage off-balanced buzzer-beater from the middle of the lane, leading Detroit past the Pelicans 105-103.

D-ROSE CALLS GAME 🌹pic.twitter.com/0tYtoomeJJ — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) December 10, 2019

He never questioned that final shot, either.

“Excuse my English but I’m born to do this sh*t...like dead serious this is what I do” 😂



Never change, D-Rose 🌹



(via @TheHoopCentral)pic.twitter.com/oXgyn5zmD7 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) December 10, 2019

“Excuse my English, but I’m born to do this s--t,” Rose said after the game. “Like, dead serious. This is what I do. That’s one of the reasons why they brought me here.”

Rose finished the day with 21 points and seven assists off the bench while shooting 9-of-17 from the field. After making a pair of layups in the first quarter, though, he was held scoreless for more than two periods. Finally, he exploded in the fourth quarter with 17 points — and 11 of their first 13 in the period — to give Detroit the two-point win, its fourth in five games.

Luke Kennard added 14 points for the Pistons, and Andre Drummond finished with a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 31 points while shooting 11-of-21 from the field, and Holiday added 20 points. New Orleans has now lost nine in a row.

Monday marked the second-straight night where Rose helped close out a win for the Pistons in the final seconds. Rose hit a pair of floaters in the final 1:14 of their 108-101 win against the Pacers on Friday, and hit Blake Griffin for a clutch 3-pointer to put Indiana away.

The 31-year-old has averaged 15.8 points and 5.7 assists so far this season off the bench, his first with the Pistons after signing a two-year, $15 million deal this past summer.

“He was MVP for a reason,” Griffin said Friday, via the Detroit Free Press. “He is very poised with the ball in his hands. He doesn’t get rattled or sped up, especially late in the game.”

Thanks to a 17-point fourth quarter, and a clutch shot at the buzzer, Derrick Rose led the Pistons past the Pelicans on Monday night. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

