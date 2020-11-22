Detroit Pistons continue making trades, land Zhaire Smith from Philadelphia 76ers

It's a new week, but the Detroit Pistons are still making moves a week nearly after the NBA's trade moratorium lifted.

The Pistons traded Tony Bradley to the Philadelphia 76ers and received Zhaire Smith in return, ESPN reported on Sunday. The trade brings some balance to a center-heavy roster, as Smith is a 6-foot-5 wing.

The 16th pick of the 2018 NBA draft, Smith has only played 13 games in two seasons partially due to injury struggles. A fractured foot and an allergic reaction delayed his rookie debut to March of 2019, and he only played seven games his freshman season.

ANALYSIS: Sorting through Pistons' wild and confusing Day 1 of NBA free agency

REACTION: Detroit Pistons' NBA free agency moves: What they're saying

He spent much of his sophomore season in the G League with the Philadelphia Blue Coats, and averaged 13.5 points while hitting 53% of his shots and 37.6% of his 4.2 3-point attempts per game.

MORE: After a prolific week, it's clear Troy Weaver is shaping Pistons his way

Contact Omari Sankofa II at osankofa@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @omarisankofa. Read more on the Detroit Pistons and sign up for our Pistons newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons trade for Zhaire Smith from Philadelphia 76ers